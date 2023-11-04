Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Purchases 9,925 Shares of SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S – Free Report) by 91.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,750 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,925 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SentinelOne were worth $313,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SentinelOne during the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SentinelOne during the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SentinelOne during the 2nd quarter valued at $56,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SentinelOne during the 1st quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SentinelOne during the 2nd quarter valued at $70,000. 71.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on SentinelOne from $13.50 to $16.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. StockNews.com raised SentinelOne to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on SentinelOne from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of SentinelOne in a report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on SentinelOne from $15.50 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, SentinelOne has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.21.

S opened at $16.11 on Friday. SentinelOne, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.43 and a 52-week high of $21.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.76 billion, a PE ratio of -11.85 and a beta of 0.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $16.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.33.

SentinelOne (NYSE:S – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.06. SentinelOne had a negative return on equity of 21.47% and a negative net margin of 74.19%. The company had revenue of $149.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.98 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.32) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 45.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that SentinelOne, Inc. will post -1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other SentinelOne news, insider Ric Smith sold 10,166 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.32, for a total value of $165,909.12. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 497,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,123,345.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Ric Smith sold 10,166 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.32, for a total transaction of $165,909.12. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 497,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,123,345.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Tomer Weingarten sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.06, for a total value of $602,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 870,838 shares in the company, valued at $13,114,820.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 261,426 shares of company stock valued at $4,269,338. 5.93% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SentinelOne, Inc operates as a cybersecurity provider in the United States and internationally. Its Singularity Extended Detection and Response Platform delivers an artificial intelligence-powered autonomous threat prevention, detection, and response capabilities across an organization's endpoints; and cloud workloads, which enables seamless and automatic protection against a spectrum of cyber threats.

