Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Purchases Shares of 16,976 Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBK)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBK – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 16,976 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $308,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina by 27.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 157,506 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,520,000 after buying an additional 34,178 shares during the last quarter. rhino investment partners Inc lifted its stake in shares of Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina by 180.2% during the 4th quarter. rhino investment partners Inc now owns 126,595 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,122,000 after buying an additional 81,407 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 41,550 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,320,000 after buying an additional 1,501 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina by 271.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,146 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,120,000 after buying an additional 32,999 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina by 149.2% during the 1st quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 20,356 shares of the bank’s stock worth $647,000 after buying an additional 12,187 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina stock opened at $24.50 on Friday. Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.35 and a twelve month high of $34.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $136.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.95 and a beta of 0.63.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th were issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 1st. Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.68%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, September 29th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina in a research note on Sunday, October 29th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Peoples Bank that provides various commercial and consumer banking products and services to individuals and small to medium-sized businesses. It offers checking, savings, money market, and time deposits; demand deposits; and certificates of deposit, as well as borrowed funds.

