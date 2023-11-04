Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Purchases Shares of 8,393 Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 8,393 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $306,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Insight Folios Inc bought a new position in Western Alliance Bancorporation during the second quarter worth $484,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 1,290.3% in the second quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 2,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. grew its holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 121.2% in the second quarter. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. now owns 66,228 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,415,000 after purchasing an additional 36,292 shares during the period. PAX Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 3.4% in the second quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC now owns 28,562 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,042,000 after purchasing an additional 941 shares during the period. Finally, Riverwater Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation in the second quarter worth $1,064,000. Institutional investors own 72.04% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WAL opened at $48.29 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $45.87 and its 200-day moving average is $42.00. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a 12-month low of $7.46 and a 12-month high of $81.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The firm has a market cap of $5.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.41.

Western Alliance Bancorporation ( NYSE:WAL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $716.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $686.59 million. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a net margin of 20.97% and a return on equity of 18.50%. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.42 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 16th. This is a positive change from Western Alliance Bancorporation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio is 18.27%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $52.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 23rd. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $61.00 to $66.00 in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Western Alliance Bancorporation has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $54.87.

Western Alliance Bancorporation operates as the bank holding company for Western Alliance Bank that provides various banking products and related services primarily in Arizona, California, and Nevada. It operates through Commercial and Consumer Related segments. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as fixed-rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit accounts; demand deposits; and treasury management and residential mortgage products and services.

