Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Raises Holdings in United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Free Report) by 75.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,576 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 677 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in United Therapeutics were worth $348,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S boosted its holdings in United Therapeutics by 204.1% during the 1st quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 3,302 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $740,000 after acquiring an additional 2,216 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its holdings in United Therapeutics by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 288,418 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $64,594,000 after buying an additional 3,766 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in United Therapeutics by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 32,157 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,063,000 after buying an additional 2,797 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in United Therapeutics by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 517,677 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $115,930,000 after buying an additional 22,169 shares during the period. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its holdings in United Therapeutics by 23.7% in the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 7,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,635,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the period. 94.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get United Therapeutics alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

UTHR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of United Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded United Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH increased their price objective on United Therapeutics from $256.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on United Therapeutics from $290.00 to $294.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on United Therapeutics from $318.00 to $314.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, United Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $288.00.

Insider Activity at United Therapeutics

In related news, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.98, for a total transaction of $1,337,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,160,845.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other United Therapeutics news, Director Nilda Mesa sold 383 shares of United Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.36, for a total value of $85,163.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,401,535.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 6,000 shares of United Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.98, for a total value of $1,337,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,160,845.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,383 shares of company stock valued at $6,806,244 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 12.50% of the company’s stock.

United Therapeutics Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:UTHR opened at $224.43 on Friday. United Therapeutics Co. has a 52-week low of $204.44 and a 52-week high of $283.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 8.40 and a current ratio of 8.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.37 and a beta of 0.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $225.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $225.94.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The biotechnology company reported $5.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.10 by $0.28. United Therapeutics had a return on equity of 17.61% and a net margin of 40.82%. The company had revenue of $609.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $585.82 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.91 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that United Therapeutics Co. will post 18.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About United Therapeutics

(Free Report)

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. Its commercial therapies include Remodulin to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Tyvaso, an inhaled solution via ultrasonic nebulizer; Tyvaso DPI, an inhaled dry powder via pre-filled and single-use cartridges; Remunity Pump, a small, lightweight, durable pump and separate controller; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil, to delay disease progression and improve exercise capacity in PAH patients; Unituxin, a monoclonal antibody for treating high-risk neuroblastoma; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UTHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for United Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.