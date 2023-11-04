Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Raises Stake in Textainer Group Holdings Limited (NYSE:TGH)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Textainer Group Holdings Limited (NYSE:TGH – Free Report) by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,873 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 767 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Textainer Group were worth $310,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Textainer Group during the 1st quarter worth $53,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Textainer Group in the 1st quarter worth $47,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new stake in shares of Textainer Group in the 1st quarter worth $51,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Textainer Group by 198.3% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,079 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 1,382 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Textainer Group by 115.4% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,028 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 1,622 shares during the period. 44.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Textainer Group Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE TGH opened at $49.21 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.88. Textainer Group Holdings Limited has a 52 week low of $28.84 and a 52 week high of $49.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $39.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.05 and a beta of 1.17.

Textainer Group Announces Dividend

Textainer Group ( NYSE:TGH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The transportation company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.05. Textainer Group had a net margin of 33.09% and a return on equity of 15.61%. The firm had revenue of $192.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $193.68 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.63 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Textainer Group Holdings Limited will post 4.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. Textainer Group’s payout ratio is currently 22.06%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TGH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. B. Riley cut shares of Textainer Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Textainer Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Textainer Group in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Textainer Group Company Profile

Textainer Group Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, ownership, management, leasing, and disposal of a fleet of intermodal containers worldwide. It operates through three segments: Container Ownership, Container Management, and Container Resale. The company's containers include standard and specialized dry freight, and refrigerated containers, as well as other special-purpose containers, which include tank, 45', pallet-wide, and other types of containers.

