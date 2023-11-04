Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Reduces Position in Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH – Free Report) by 36.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,507 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,136 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Black Hills were worth $332,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in shares of Black Hills by 1.1% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 13,420 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,034,000 after buying an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Black Hills by 3.7% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,322 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $333,000 after buying an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Black Hills by 4.2% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,866 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Black Hills by 1.5% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,240 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $829,000 after buying an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Black Hills by 0.6% in the second quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 32,603 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,965,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. 86.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Black Hills alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on BKH shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Black Hills from $66.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Black Hills in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Black Hills from $68.00 to $61.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Black Hills from $56.00 to $53.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Black Hills from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.67.

Black Hills Stock Up 3.2 %

Shares of Black Hills stock opened at $51.52 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $51.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.83. Black Hills Co. has a 52-week low of $46.43 and a 52-week high of $73.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.35, a P/E/G ratio of 5.87 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.82.

Black Hills (NYSE:BKH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.16. Black Hills had a return on equity of 8.07% and a net margin of 10.08%. The company had revenue of $407.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $579.85 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Black Hills Co. will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.

Black Hills Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th will be paid a $0.625 dividend. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 16th. Black Hills’s payout ratio is 64.77%.

Black Hills Company Profile

(Free Report)

Black Hills Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Electric Utilities and Gas Utilities. The Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 220,000 electric utility customers in Colorado, Montana, South Dakota, and Wyoming; and owns and operates 1,482 megawatts of generation capacity and 9,024 miles of electric transmission and distribution lines.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Black Hills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Black Hills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.