Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Sells 4,187 Shares of PROG Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRG)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in PROG Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRG – Free Report) by 29.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,021 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,187 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in PROG were worth $322,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PRG. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in PROG in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in PROG by 83.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,740 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in PROG by 50.7% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 2,535 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in PROG during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $150,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in PROG during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $169,000. Institutional investors own 95.24% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of PROG from $48.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of PROG from $49.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Loop Capital lowered their price target on shares of PROG from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 11th. Finally, Stephens lowered their price target on shares of PROG from $68.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $40.25.

NYSE:PRG opened at $28.87 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $31.38 and a 200-day moving average of $32.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 3.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. PROG Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.26 and a twelve month high of $44.81.

PROG (NYSE:PRG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $582.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $570.10 million. PROG had a net margin of 6.40% and a return on equity of 30.59%. PROG’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.68 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that PROG Holdings, Inc. will post 3.61 EPS for the current year.

PROG Holdings, Inc (NYSE:PRG) is a financial technology holding company based in Salt Lake City, Utah with three business segments: Progressive Leasing, which offers lease-to-own transactions primarily to credit-challenged consumers through e-commerce and point-of-sale retail partners, via online, mobile, and in-store solutions; Vive Financial, which provides consumers who may not qualify for traditional prime lending with a variety of second-look, revolving credit products through private label and branded credit cards; and Four Technologies, which provides consumers of all credit backgrounds Buy Now, Pay Later (BNPL) options through four interest-free installments via its platform, Four.

