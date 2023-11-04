Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Sells 4,969 Shares of Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC – Free Report) by 44.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,111 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 4,969 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Ameresco were worth $297,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ameresco in the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Ameresco by 302.4% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 849 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 638 shares during the period. Gables Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ameresco in the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new position in shares of Ameresco in the first quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, Kalos Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ameresco in the first quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Institutional investors own 61.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on AMRC shares. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Ameresco in a research report on Friday, October 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Roth Mkm raised shares of Ameresco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Ameresco from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Roth Capital raised shares of Ameresco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Ameresco from $67.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $57.50.

AMRC opened at $29.82 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $36.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of 30.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.53. Ameresco, Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.95 and a 1 year high of $68.75.

In other Ameresco news, CFO Spencer Doran Hole sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.86, for a total value of $209,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Francis V. Wisneski, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.07, for a total transaction of $86,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,176 shares in the company, valued at approximately $481,350.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Spencer Doran Hole sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.86, for a total value of $209,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 17,670 shares of company stock valued at $774,221. 41.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Ameresco, Inc, a clean technology integrator, provides a portfolio of energy efficiency and renewable energy supply solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through U.S. Regions, U.S. Federal, Canada, and Alternative Fuels segments. It offers energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, energy security and resilience, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions for businesses and organizations.

