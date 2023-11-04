Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Sells 703 Shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS – Free Report) (TSE:BNS) by 9.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,710 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 703 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia were worth $336,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 40,996,068 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,940,238,000 after acquiring an additional 1,320,299 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 16,557,752 shares of the bank’s stock worth $809,940,000 after acquiring an additional 659,492 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. increased its holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 13,025,275 shares of the bank’s stock worth $655,795,000 after acquiring an additional 348,669 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Bank of Nova Scotia in the 4th quarter worth about $588,957,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 9,462,958 shares of the bank’s stock worth $476,587,000 after acquiring an additional 1,072,203 shares during the last quarter. 43.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on BNS shares. StockNews.com lowered Bank of Nova Scotia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Barclays lifted their target price on Bank of Nova Scotia from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 21st. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their target price on Bank of Nova Scotia from $68.00 to $66.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.33.

Bank of Nova Scotia Stock Performance

Shares of BNS opened at $43.30 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $52.19 billion, a PE ratio of 9.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $44.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.61. The Bank of Nova Scotia has a 12-month low of $39.79 and a 12-month high of $55.91.

Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS – Get Free Report) (TSE:BNS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 29th. The bank reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $8.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.16 billion. Bank of Nova Scotia had a return on equity of 13.31% and a net margin of 12.25%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.63 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Bank of Nova Scotia will post 5.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bank of Nova Scotia Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were given a dividend of $0.7801 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 29th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.21%. Bank of Nova Scotia’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.55%.

Bank of Nova Scotia Company Profile

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Wealth Management, and Global Banking and Markets.

