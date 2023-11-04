Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Sells 7,138 Shares of Sprott Inc. (NYSE:SII)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Sprott Inc. (NYSE:SII – Free Report) by 43.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 9,226 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,138 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Sprott were worth $299,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sprott by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 6,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Sprott by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 15,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $527,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Sprott by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Sprott by 2.8% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 24,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $809,000 after purchasing an additional 669 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Sprott by 2.8% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 29,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,507,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SII opened at $30.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The company has a market cap of $800.38 million, a P/E ratio of 19.82 and a beta of 1.12. Sprott Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.04 and a 1 year high of $41.96. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.79.

Sprott ( NYSE:SII Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $50.61 million during the quarter. Sprott had a net margin of 26.81% and a return on equity of 13.87%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 13th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 10th. Sprott’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.10%.

Sprott Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides asset management, portfolio management, wealth management, fund management, and administrative and consulting services to its clients. It offers mutual funds, hedge funds, and offshore funds, along with managed accounts.

