Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Takes $293,000 Position in Limbach Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMB)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Limbach Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMB – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 11,866 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $293,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Limbach by 2.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,083 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $399,000 after buying an additional 588 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Limbach by 52.6% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,031 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in Limbach by 9.6% during the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 14,250 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 1,249 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Limbach by 9.8% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 21,200 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Limbach by 15.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,055 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 2,255 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.38% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Limbach in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Roth Mkm increased their target price on shares of Limbach from $24.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 21st. Finally, Lake Street Capital increased their target price on shares of Limbach from $27.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Michael M. Mccann purchased 2,866 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $35.47 per share, with a total value of $101,657.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 42,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,494,492.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO Jayme L. Brooks acquired 1,398 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $34.68 per share, with a total value of $48,482.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $123,738.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Michael M. Mccann acquired 2,866 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $35.47 per share, for a total transaction of $101,657.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 42,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,494,492.98. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 5,662 shares of company stock valued at $198,622. 15.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Limbach Stock Performance

NASDAQ LMB opened at $30.17 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $31.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.53. Limbach Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.28 and a 1 year high of $37.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $331.87 million, a P/E ratio of 21.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.11.

Limbach (NASDAQ:LMB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The construction company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.23. Limbach had a net margin of 3.08% and a return on equity of 18.30%. The firm had revenue of $124.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.00 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Limbach Holdings, Inc. will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

About Limbach

Limbach Holdings, Inc operates as an integrated building systems solutions company in the United States. It operates in two segments, General Contractor Relationships and Owner Direct Relationships. The company engages in the design, prefabrication, installation, management, and maintenance of mechanical, electrical, plumbing, and control systems, as well as heating, ventilation, air-conditioning (HVAC) system.

