Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Takes $326,000 Position in Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $326,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ABG. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 47.5% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $593,000 after buying an additional 1,182 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Asbury Automotive Group by 8.9% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Asbury Automotive Group by 1.2% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,099,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Asbury Automotive Group by 56.3% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 12,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,993,000 after purchasing an additional 4,480 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Asbury Automotive Group by 7.3% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 63,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,235,000 after purchasing an additional 4,367 shares during the period.

Asbury Automotive Group stock opened at $210.16 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $215.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $218.36. Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $150.73 and a 12 month high of $256.39. The company has a market capitalization of $4.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 1.14.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Asbury Automotive Group from $128.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Asbury Automotive Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $245.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Stephens upped their price target on Asbury Automotive Group from $275.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Asbury Automotive Group in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and vehicle repair and maintenance services, replacement parts, and collision repair services.

