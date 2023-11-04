Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Takes Position in inTEST Co. (NYSE:INTT)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of inTEST Co. (NYSE:INTT – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 11,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $307,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of INTT. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in inTEST by 489,800.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 4,898 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in inTEST by 28.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 829 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in inTEST by 329.8% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 1,979 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in inTEST in the 1st quarter worth about $154,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in inTEST in the 1st quarter worth about $161,000. 53.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of inTEST in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

INTT opened at $12.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 3.29 and a quick ratio of 2.39. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.12. inTEST Co. has a 1-year low of $8.64 and a 1-year high of $27.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $156.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.66 and a beta of 2.05.

inTEST (NYSE:INTT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.01. inTEST had a net margin of 8.91% and a return on equity of 18.49%. The business had revenue of $32.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.10 million. Analysts expect that inTEST Co. will post 1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

inTEST Corporation supplies test and process solutions for use in manufacturing and testing in automotive, defense/aerospace, industrial, life sciences, security, and semiconductor markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Electronic Test, Environmental Technologies, and Process Technologies.

