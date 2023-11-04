Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Trims Holdings in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lowered its holdings in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR – Free Report) by 61.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,751 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,979 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. were worth $305,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. in the second quarter valued at $26,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. in the first quarter valued at $55,000. Spire Wealth Management raised its position in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 148.4% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 44.7% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC raised its position in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 23.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC now owns 1,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Sturm Ruger & Company Inc. alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on RGR. StockNews.com cut Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Aegis reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Amir Rosenthal sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $27,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $915,860. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Amir Rosenthal sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $27,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $915,860. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Michael W. Wilson sold 919 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $50,545.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,106 shares of company stock valued at $115,830 in the last three months. 2.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE RGR opened at $45.14 on Friday. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $45.01 and a twelve month high of $63.21. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $799.88 million, a PE ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 0.41.

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.46). Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. had a net margin of 10.12% and a return on equity of 17.57%. The firm had revenue of $120.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $137.42 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.03 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc.’s payout ratio is 45.00%.

About Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc.

(Free Report)

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells firearms under the Ruger name and trademark in the United States. It operates through two segments, Firearms and Castings. The company provides single-shot, autoloading, bolt-action, and sporting rifles; rimfire and centerfire autoloading pistols; single-action and double-action revolvers; and firearms accessories and replacement parts, as well as manufactures lever-action rifles under the Marlin name and trademark.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sturm Ruger & Company Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sturm Ruger & Company Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.