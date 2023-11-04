Raymond James Research Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP)

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP – Free Report) (TSE:BIP.UN) – Stock analysts at Raymond James lowered their FY2023 earnings estimates for Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a report issued on Thursday, November 2nd. Raymond James analyst F. Bastien now anticipates that the utilities provider will post earnings per share of $2.95 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $3.00. Raymond James currently has a “Strong-Buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’ current full-year earnings is $2.99 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’ Q4 2023 earnings at $0.79 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.80 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.78 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.82 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.85 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.25 EPS.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP – Get Free Report) (TSE:BIP.UN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.28). The business had revenue of $4.26 billion for the quarter. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners had a net margin of 2.17% and a return on equity of 1.36%.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on BIP. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from a “sector perform overweight” rating to an “outperform overweight” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $44.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.44.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE BIP opened at $27.05 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.26 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $28.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.82. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners has a 1 year low of $21.03 and a 1 year high of $38.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be given a $0.382 dividend. This represents a $1.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 493.55%.

Institutional Trading of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Barclays PLC raised its position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 48.4% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 426,075 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $14,387,000 after acquiring an additional 138,924 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 8.5% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 26,066 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $951,000 after purchasing an additional 2,037 shares during the period. Hudock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in the first quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 1.4% in the second quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 35,536 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,297,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares during the period. Finally, MONECO Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in the first quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Institutional investors own 55.52% of the company’s stock.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Company Profile

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. owns and operates utilities, transport, midstream, and data businesses in North and South America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's Utilities segment operates approximately 60,000 kilometers (km) of operational electricity transmission and distribution lines; 2,900 km of electricity transmission lines; 4,200 km of natural gas pipelines; 7.8 million electricity and natural gas connections; and 540,000 long-term contracted sub-metering services.

Featured Articles

