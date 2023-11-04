Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) EVP Marion Mccourt Sells 1,000 Shares

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Free Report) EVP Marion Mccourt sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $783.91, for a total transaction of $783,910.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,803 shares in the company, valued at $15,523,769.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Marion Mccourt also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 2nd, Marion Mccourt sold 1,038 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $827.00, for a total transaction of $858,426.00.

Shares of NASDAQ REGN opened at $816.90 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.13. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $822.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $781.20. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $668.00 and a 1 year high of $853.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 5.45 and a quick ratio of 4.64.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:REGN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $11.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.58 by $2.01. The firm had revenue of $3.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.23 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 33.93% and a return on equity of 19.19%. The business’s revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $9.98 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 35.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $900.00 to $925.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 21st. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $915.00 to $914.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $950.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $885.00 to $895.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $907.96.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in REGN. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1,450.0% during the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 31 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 740.0% during the first quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 42 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 444.4% in the second quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 49 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $40,000. 84.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat neovascular age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

