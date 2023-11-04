Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) PT Lowered to $170.00

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by stock analysts at UBS Group from $210.00 to $170.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. UBS Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 13.06% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Repligen from $207.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Repligen from $200.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Repligen in a report on Thursday, July 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $185.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Repligen from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Repligen in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Repligen has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $189.55.

Repligen Stock Performance

Shares of Repligen stock opened at $150.36 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $154.42 and a 200-day moving average of $158.22. Repligen has a 52-week low of $110.45 and a 52-week high of $212.17. The stock has a market cap of $8.39 billion, a PE ratio of 74.07, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.06.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The biotechnology company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.09. Repligen had a return on equity of 6.08% and a net margin of 17.29%. The firm had revenue of $141.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $140.68 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.77 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Repligen will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other Repligen news, Director Karen A. Dawes sold 850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.38, for a total value of $145,673.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 83,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,351,532.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Repligen

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RGEN. CWM LLC increased its stake in Repligen by 19.3% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 384 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its stake in shares of Repligen by 1.0% in the second quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 6,431 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $910,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Lmcg Investments LLC boosted its stake in Repligen by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Lmcg Investments LLC now owns 2,901 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $488,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Repligen by 32.7% in the first quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC now owns 272 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its holdings in shares of Repligen by 6.6% during the second quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,284 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $182,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. 97.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Repligen

Repligen Corporation develops and commercializes bioprocessing technologies and systems for use in biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands that are the binding components of Protein A affinity chromatography resins; and cell culture growth factor products.

Featured Articles

