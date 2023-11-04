Reviewing Electriq Power (NYSE:ELIQ) and Expion360 (NASDAQ:XPON)

Electriq Power (NYSE:ELIQ – Get Free Report) and Expion360 (NASDAQ:XPON – Get Free Report) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, valuation, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Electriq Power and Expion360’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Electriq Power N/A N/A $10.44 million N/A N/A Expion360 $7.16 million 4.20 -$7.54 million ($0.89) -4.89

Electriq Power has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Expion360.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Profitability

81.3% of Electriq Power shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 2.1% of Expion360 shares are held by institutional investors. 38.4% of Electriq Power shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 30.9% of Expion360 shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Electriq Power and Expion360’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Electriq Power N/A -4.65% 0.56% Expion360 -102.77% -181.27% -121.41%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Electriq Power and Expion360, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Electriq Power 0 0 0 0 N/A Expion360 0 0 1 0 3.00

Risk & Volatility

Electriq Power has a beta of 0.27, meaning that its stock price is 73% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Expion360 has a beta of 0.51, meaning that its stock price is 49% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Electriq Power beats Expion360 on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Electriq Power

Electriq Power Holdings, Inc. provides turnkey intelligent energy storage and management solutions for homes and small businesses. The company offers PowerPod2, a smart home battery backup system. Its solutions enable cities, municipalities, and utilities to provide constituents with a path to sustainable and resilient sources of energy. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in West Palm Beach, Florida.

About Expion360

Expion360 Inc. designs, assembles, manufactures, and sells lithium iron phosphate batteries and supporting accessories under the VPR 4EVER name for recreational vehicles, marine, golf, industrial, residential, and off-the-grid applications. It provides battery monitors; direct current battery chargers; various models of industrial tie-downs; terminal blocks; and bus bars. The company also engages in the development of e360 Home Energy Storage systems. It serves dealers, wholesalers, private label customers, and original equipment manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company was formerly known as Yozamp Products Company, LLC and changed its name to Expion360 Inc. in November 2021. Expion360 Inc. was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Redmond, Oregon.

