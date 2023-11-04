Reviewing NAVER (OTCMKTS:NHNCF) & Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK)

Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK – Get Free Report) and NAVER (OTCMKTS:NHNCF – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Shutterstock and NAVER, as reported by MarketBeat.

Get Shutterstock alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Shutterstock 0 2 2 0 2.50 NAVER 0 0 0 0 N/A

Shutterstock presently has a consensus target price of $66.25, indicating a potential upside of 58.80%. Given Shutterstock’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Shutterstock is more favorable than NAVER.

Dividends

Earnings & Valuation

Shutterstock pays an annual dividend of $1.08 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.6%. NAVER pays an annual dividend of $587.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 510.6%. Shutterstock pays out 33.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. NAVER pays out 4.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Shutterstock has increased its dividend for 3 consecutive years. NAVER is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

This table compares Shutterstock and NAVER’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Shutterstock $827.83 million 1.80 $76.10 million $3.25 12.84 NAVER N/A N/A N/A $14,217.46 0.01

Shutterstock has higher revenue and earnings than NAVER. NAVER is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Shutterstock, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Shutterstock and NAVER’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Shutterstock 13.52% 25.89% 13.66% NAVER N/A N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

81.7% of Shutterstock shares are held by institutional investors. 32.3% of Shutterstock shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Shutterstock beats NAVER on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Shutterstock

(Get Free Report)

Shutterstock, Inc., a technology company, provides quality content, and creative workflow solutions in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers image services consisting of photographs, vectors, and illustrations, which is used in visual communications, such as websites, digital and print marketing materials, corporate communications, books, publications, and others; footage services, including video clips, filmed by industry experts and cinema grade video effects, and HD and 4K formats that are integrated into Websites, social media, marketing campaigns, and cinematic productions; and music services comprising music tracks and sound effects, which are used to complement images and footage. The company provides its services under the Shutterstock, Bigstock, Offset, TurboSquid,PremiumBeat brand names, as well as Application programming interface to enhance workflow and project management needs, and search capabilities. It serves corporate professionals and organizations, media and broadcast companies, and small and medium-sized businesses, and individual creators. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About NAVER

(Get Free Report)

NAVER Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides internet and online search portal, and mobile messenger platform services in South Korea, Japan, and internationally. The company offers Naver, a search portal that offers various content topic boards; LINE, a messaging application; Naver Clova, an integrated AI platform; Papago, an automated interpretation application; WHALE, a web browser; Naver Map, a navigation application; Webtoon, a promotion system for mobile comics; SERIES, a paid content platform; SNOW, a camera; BAND, a mobile community platform; NOW, an audio shows to listen to on NAVER app; and NAVER WORKS, which provides features necessary for work, such as Message, Mail, Calendar, and Drive. It also provides IT platforms, BIZ platforms, advertising services, and NAVER SQUARE for business; NAVER Webtoon, NAVER Webnovel, NAVER AudioClip, Series, Premium Contents, NAVER Influencer Center, Creator Advisor, VIBE, NAVER TV, NAVER Post, and Grafolio for creators; and NAVER D2 Startup Factory, DEVIEW, NAVER D2, NAVER Open Source, CLOVA Platform API, NAVER Maps API, papago API, and NAVER login for developers. In addition, NAVER Corporation is involved in the manufacture of cosmetics; electronic financial business; film production and distribution; real estate rental; investment and information business; and character and doll wholesale and retail activities. The company was formerly known as NHN Corporation. NAVER Corporation was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Seongnam-si, South Korea.

Receive News & Ratings for Shutterstock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shutterstock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.