Reviewing Scholar Rock (NASDAQ:SRRK) & Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA)

Scholar Rock (NASDAQ:SRRK) and Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Scholar Rock and Iovance Biotherapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Scholar Rock N/A -64.94% -47.43% Iovance Biotherapeutics N/A -78.33% -60.01%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Scholar Rock and Iovance Biotherapeutics’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Scholar Rock $33.19 million 21.03 -$134.50 million ($1.97) -6.30 Iovance Biotherapeutics N/A N/A -$395.89 million ($2.24) -1.88

Analyst Recommendations

Scholar Rock has higher revenue and earnings than Iovance Biotherapeutics. Scholar Rock is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Iovance Biotherapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Scholar Rock and Iovance Biotherapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Scholar Rock 0 0 6 0 3.00 Iovance Biotherapeutics 0 2 10 0 2.83

Scholar Rock presently has a consensus target price of $25.17, indicating a potential upside of 102.79%. Iovance Biotherapeutics has a consensus target price of $19.54, indicating a potential upside of 364.10%. Given Iovance Biotherapeutics’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Iovance Biotherapeutics is more favorable than Scholar Rock.

Risk & Volatility

Scholar Rock has a beta of 0.66, meaning that its share price is 34% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Iovance Biotherapeutics has a beta of 0.11, meaning that its share price is 89% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

91.1% of Scholar Rock shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 81.9% of Iovance Biotherapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 26.2% of Scholar Rock shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 10.4% of Iovance Biotherapeutics shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Scholar Rock beats Iovance Biotherapeutics on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Scholar Rock

Scholar Rock Holding Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of medicines for the treatment of serious diseases in which signaling by protein growth factors plays a fundamental role. The company develops Apitegromab, an inhibitor of the activation of latent myostatin that has completed the Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and SRK-181, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of cancers that are resistant to checkpoint inhibitor therapies, such as anti-PD-1 or anti-PD-L1 antibody therapies. It is also developing a pipeline of novel product candidates with potential to transform the lives of patients suffering from a range of serious diseases, including neuromuscular disorders, cancer, fibrosis, and iron-restricted anemia. The company has a collaboration agreement with Gilead Sciences, Inc. to discover and develop specific inhibitors of transforming growth factor beta activation for the treatment of fibrotic diseases. Scholar Rock Holding Corporation was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

About Iovance Biotherapeutics

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing cancer immunotherapy products to harness the power of a patient's immune system to eradicate cancer cells. The company's lead product candidate is lifileucel that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of metastatic melanoma and cervical cancer. It also develops LN-145 for the treatment of metastatic non-small cell lung cancer; IOV-4001 for the treatment of melanoma non-small cell lung cancer; IOV-2001; and IOV-3001. Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. has collaborations and licensing agreements with H. Lee Moffitt Cancer Center; M.D. Anderson Cancer Center; Ohio State University; Centre hospitalier de l'Université de Montreal; Cellectis S.A.; Novartis Pharma AG; Melanoma Institute Australia; and Beth-Israel Deaconess Medical Center. The company was formerly known as Lion Biotechnologies, Inc. and changed its name to Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. in June 2017. Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in San Carlos, California.

