Reviewing Swvl (NASDAQ:SWVL) & Mastercard (NYSE:MA)

Swvl (NASDAQ:SWVL – Get Free Report) and Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and earnings.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.1% of Swvl shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 74.9% of Mastercard shares are held by institutional investors. 29.9% of Swvl shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.1% of Mastercard shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Get Swvl alerts:

Volatility and Risk

Swvl has a beta of -0.5, suggesting that its stock price is 150% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Mastercard has a beta of 1.08, suggesting that its stock price is 8% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Swvl 0 0 0 0 N/A Mastercard 0 2 18 0 2.90

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Swvl and Mastercard, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Mastercard has a consensus target price of $450.09, suggesting a potential upside of 16.56%. Given Mastercard’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Mastercard is more favorable than Swvl.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Swvl and Mastercard’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Swvl $51.49 million 0.09 -$141.42 million N/A N/A Mastercard $22.24 billion 16.36 $9.93 billion $11.48 33.64

Mastercard has higher revenue and earnings than Swvl.

Profitability

This table compares Swvl and Mastercard’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Swvl N/A N/A N/A Mastercard 44.85% 188.83% 28.58%

Summary

Mastercard beats Swvl on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Swvl

(Get Free Report)

Swvl Holdings Corp. provides mass transit ridesharing services. It offers B2C Swvl Retail, which provides riders with a network of minibuses and other vehicles running on fixed or semi-fixed routes within cities; Swvl Travel that allows riders to book rides on long-distance intercity routes on vehicle available through the Swvl platform or through third-party services; and Swvl Business, a transport as a service enterprise product for businesses, schools, municipal transit agencies, and other customers. Swvl Holdings Corp. was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Dubai, the United Arab Emirates.

About Mastercard

(Get Free Report)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions. It also provides value-added products and services comprising cyber and intelligence solutions for parties to transact, as well as proprietary insights, drawing on principled use of consumer, and merchant data services. In addition, the company offers analytics, test and learn, consulting, managed services, loyalty, processing, and payment gateway solutions for e-commerce merchants. Further, it provides open banking and digital identity platforms services. The company offers payment solutions and services under the MasterCard, Maestro, and Cirrus. Mastercard Incorporated was founded in 1966 and is headquartered in Purchase, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for Swvl Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Swvl and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.