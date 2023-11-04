Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) PT Lowered to $12.00

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV – Get Free Report) had its price objective cut by stock analysts at Wedbush from $19.00 to $12.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Wedbush’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 9.98% from the company’s previous close. Wedbush also issued estimates for Revolve Group’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.09 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.14 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $0.17 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on RVLV. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on Revolve Group from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Revolve Group from $17.00 to $13.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Revolve Group in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Barclays dropped their price target on Revolve Group from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp downgraded Revolve Group from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Revolve Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.57.

NYSE RVLV opened at $13.33 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $979.46 million, a PE ratio of 30.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.50 and a beta of 2.14. Revolve Group has a one year low of $12.25 and a one year high of $32.59. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.97 and a quick ratio of 1.86.

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $257.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $254.14 million. Revolve Group had a net margin of 3.04% and a return on equity of 8.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.16 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Revolve Group will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Madison Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Revolve Group by 28.1% in the 1st quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 140,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,701,000 after purchasing an additional 30,845 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Revolve Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $264,000. Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Revolve Group by 307.7% in the 1st quarter. Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Revolve Group by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 182,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,801,000 after purchasing an additional 26,658 shares during the period. Finally, Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Revolve Group by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 35,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $928,000 after purchasing an additional 4,724 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.35% of the company’s stock.

Revolve Group, Inc operates as an online fashion retailer for millennial and generation z consumers in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, REVOLVE and FWRD. The company operates a platform that connects consumers and global fashion influencers, as well as emerging, established, and owned brands.

