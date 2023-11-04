Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) PT Lowered to $16.00

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV – Get Free Report) had its price objective dropped by research analysts at Piper Sandler from $20.00 to $16.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 20.03% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Revolve Group from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Revolve Group from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 target price on shares of Revolve Group in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Revolve Group from $17.00 to $13.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, KeyCorp downgraded shares of Revolve Group from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.57.

Shares of RVLV stock opened at $13.33 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $979.46 million, a P/E ratio of 30.30, a PEG ratio of 7.50 and a beta of 2.14. Revolve Group has a 1-year low of $12.25 and a 1-year high of $32.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.97 and a quick ratio of 1.86. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.18.

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $257.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $254.14 million. Revolve Group had a return on equity of 8.26% and a net margin of 3.04%. The company’s revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.16 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Revolve Group will post 0.49 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its position in Revolve Group by 8.3% in the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 7,075,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,039,000 after acquiring an additional 542,419 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Revolve Group by 17.7% during the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 5,616,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,707,000 after buying an additional 845,814 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Revolve Group by 51.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,235,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,458,000 after buying an additional 1,430,242 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Revolve Group by 1.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,873,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,961,000 after buying an additional 48,189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Investment Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of Revolve Group by 10.3% during the second quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 1,310,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,493,000 after buying an additional 122,581 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.35% of the company’s stock.

Revolve Group, Inc operates as an online fashion retailer for millennial and generation z consumers in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, REVOLVE and FWRD. The company operates a platform that connects consumers and global fashion influencers, as well as emerging, established, and owned brands.

