Rightmove (LON:RMV) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $466.50

Rightmove plc (LON:RMV – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 466.50 ($5.68) and last traded at GBX 467.90 ($5.69), with a volume of 4559967 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 473 ($5.76).
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Rightmove to a “buy” rating and set a GBX 605 ($7.36) price target on the stock in a report on Friday, October 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 588.29 ($7.16).
View Our Latest Analysis on Rightmove
Rightmove Price Performance
Rightmove Company Profile
Rightmove plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates property portals in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Agency, New Homes, and Other segments. The Agency segment provides property resale and letting advertising services on its platforms. It also offers tenant references and rent guarantee insurance services to landlords.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Rightmove
- How to Buy Bitcoin Stock: 3 Easy Ways to Do It
- Shocking uranium play that hedge funds kept hidden
- How Investors Can Find the Best Cheap Dividend Stocks
- Dependable dividends: Why utility stocks are on fire
- How to Invest in Pharmaceutical Companies
- Realtor verdict, poor revenue guidance send Zillow stock plunging
Receive News & Ratings for Rightmove Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rightmove and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.