Rightmove (LON:RMV) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $466.50

Rightmove plc (LON:RMV – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 466.50 ($5.68) and last traded at GBX 467.90 ($5.69), with a volume of 4559967 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 473 ($5.76).

Separately, Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Rightmove to a “buy” rating and set a GBX 605 ($7.36) price target on the stock in a report on Friday, October 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 588.29 ($7.16).

The stock has a market capitalization of £3.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,958.33, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 544.74 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 546.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.43, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 2.55.

Rightmove plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates property portals in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Agency, New Homes, and Other segments. The Agency segment provides property resale and letting advertising services on its platforms. It also offers tenant references and rent guarantee insurance services to landlords.

