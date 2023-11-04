Royal Bank of Canada Boosts Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) Price Target to $231.00

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $204.00 to $231.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 5.89% from the company’s current price.

TT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $195.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $218.00 to $237.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. HSBC began coverage on shares of Trane Technologies in a research report on Friday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $256.00 target price for the company. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $231.00 to $234.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $207.31.

NYSE:TT opened at $218.16 on Thursday. Trane Technologies has a one year low of $162.04 and a one year high of $219.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $201.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $191.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.70, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.01.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $2.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.13. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 11.30% and a return on equity of 31.97%. The firm had revenue of $4.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Trane Technologies will post 9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Evan M. Turtz sold 6,108 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.21, for a total transaction of $1,253,422.68. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,035,659.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Linda P. Hudson sold 3,100 shares of Trane Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.70, for a total transaction of $634,570.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $886,760.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Evan M. Turtz sold 6,108 shares of Trane Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.21, for a total value of $1,253,422.68. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,666 shares in the company, valued at $4,035,659.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Certuity LLC raised its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Certuity LLC now owns 1,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Trane Technologies by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 349 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Trane Technologies by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Horan Securities Inc. lifted its position in Trane Technologies by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 2,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its position in Trane Technologies by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 1,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.66% of the company’s stock.

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, custom, and custom and transport refrigeration in Ireland and internationally. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; air sourced heat pumps, auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; dehumidifiers; ductless; furnaces; home automation products; humidifiers; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

