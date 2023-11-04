Royal Bank of Canada Cuts PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) Price Target to $70.00

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $86.00 to $70.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the credit services provider’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 24.78% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on PYPL. BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of PayPal from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of PayPal from $92.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Moffett Nathanson reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of PayPal in a research report on Monday, September 18th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of PayPal in a report on Thursday. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of PayPal in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, PayPal currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.76.

PayPal stock opened at $56.10 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. PayPal has a 52-week low of $50.25 and a 52-week high of $92.62. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.70, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.38.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The credit services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.08. PayPal had a net margin of 12.93% and a return on equity of 20.73%. The firm had revenue of $7.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.87 earnings per share. PayPal’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that PayPal will post 3.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. STF Management LP increased its position in PayPal by 156.7% during the 3rd quarter. STF Management LP now owns 17,917 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,047,000 after purchasing an additional 10,936 shares in the last quarter. SP Asset Management LLC increased its position in PayPal by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. SP Asset Management LLC now owns 49,565 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,898,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010 shares in the last quarter. MGO One Seven LLC boosted its holdings in PayPal by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 15,149 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $886,000 after acquiring an additional 2,166 shares during the period. Certuity LLC boosted its holdings in PayPal by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Certuity LLC now owns 6,727 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $393,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the period. Finally, OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd boosted its holdings in PayPal by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 364,636 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $21,317,000 after acquiring an additional 32,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.42% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. The company provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, PayPal Zettle, Hyperwallet, PayPal Honey, and Paidy names. Its payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 150 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

