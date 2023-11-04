Royal Bank of Canada Increases Athabasca Oil (TSE:ATH) Price Target to C$5.00

Athabasca Oil (TSE:ATH – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$4.50 to C$5.00 in a report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “sector perform” rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price suggests a potential upside of 19.33% from the stock’s current price.

ATH has been the topic of a number of other reports. Stifel Nicolaus set a C$5.00 price objective on Athabasca Oil and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Desjardins cut Athabasca Oil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$4.50 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, September 18th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Athabasca Oil from C$4.50 to C$4.75 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. TD Securities set a C$4.50 target price on Athabasca Oil and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Finally, ATB Capital boosted their target price on Athabasca Oil from C$5.00 to C$5.50 in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Athabasca Oil has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$4.88.

Get Athabasca Oil alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on ATH

Athabasca Oil Stock Performance

Athabasca Oil Company Profile

TSE:ATH opened at C$4.19 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.19, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.49. Athabasca Oil has a 52-week low of C$2.01 and a 52-week high of C$4.40. The firm has a market cap of C$2.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.77, a PEG ratio of -0.51 and a beta of 2.11. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$4.03 and its 200 day moving average is C$3.47.

(Get Free Report)

Athabasca Oil Corporation engages in the exploration, development, and production of light and thermal oil resource plays in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin in Alberta, Canada. The company operates through Thermal Oil and Light Oil segments. Its principal properties are in the Greater Placid and Greater Kaybob areas near the Town of Fox Creek in northwestern Alberta; and the Leismer and Hangingstone projects located in the Athabasca region of northeastern Alberta.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Athabasca Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Athabasca Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.