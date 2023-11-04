Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT) Insider John Bicket Sells 45,797 Shares

Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT – Get Free Report) insider John Bicket sold 45,797 shares of Samsara stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.14, for a total value of $1,059,742.58. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 670,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,506,275.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

John Bicket also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Samsara alerts:

On Tuesday, October 24th, John Bicket sold 42,110 shares of Samsara stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.68, for a total value of $997,164.80.

On Tuesday, October 17th, John Bicket sold 56,093 shares of Samsara stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.85, for a total value of $1,393,911.05.

On Tuesday, October 3rd, John Bicket sold 90,295 shares of Samsara stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.51, for a total value of $2,213,130.45.

On Tuesday, September 26th, John Bicket sold 73,446 shares of Samsara stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.37, for a total value of $1,716,433.02.

On Wednesday, September 20th, John Bicket sold 82,628 shares of Samsara stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.71, for a total value of $2,206,993.88.

On Tuesday, September 12th, John Bicket sold 90,295 shares of Samsara stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.48, for a total value of $2,752,191.60.

On Tuesday, August 29th, John Bicket sold 77,952 shares of Samsara stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.80, for a total value of $2,011,161.60.

On Tuesday, August 22nd, John Bicket sold 47,895 shares of Samsara stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.70, for a total value of $1,135,111.50.

On Thursday, August 17th, John Bicket sold 5,754 shares of Samsara stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.94, for a total value of $131,996.76.

On Tuesday, August 15th, John Bicket sold 47,757 shares of Samsara stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.81, for a total value of $1,137,094.17.

Samsara Stock Up 10.3 %

Shares of IOT opened at $25.04 on Friday. Samsara Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.42 and a 12-month high of $32.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.64 and a beta of 1.43. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $25.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.68.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Samsara ( NYSE:IOT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.01. Samsara had a negative return on equity of 20.84% and a negative net margin of 30.77%. The firm had revenue of $219.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $207.69 million. Equities research analysts expect that Samsara Inc. will post -0.41 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective on shares of Samsara in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Samsara from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Samsara in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Samsara from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Finally, FBN Securities assumed coverage on Samsara in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.80.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Samsara

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Samsara

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IOT. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in Samsara during the first quarter valued at approximately $558,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Samsara by 141.6% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 20,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after acquiring an additional 11,820 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Samsara by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,227,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,704,000 after acquiring an additional 477,013 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Samsara by 52.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,033,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,591,000 after acquiring an additional 1,048,694 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Samsara in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,109,000. 52.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Samsara

(Get Free Report)

Samsara Inc provides solutions that connect physical operations data to its Connected Operations Cloud in the United States and internationally. The company's Connected Operations Cloud includes Data Platform, which ingests, aggregates, and enriches data from its IoT devices and has embedded capabilities for AI, workflows and analytics, alerts, API connections, and data security and privacy; and applications for video-based safety, vehicle telematics, apps and driver workflows, equipment monitoring, and site visibility.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Samsara Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Samsara and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.