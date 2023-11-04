Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) Position Trimmed by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT – Free Report) by 8.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,018 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 183 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics were worth $231,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Sarepta Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Sarepta Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Sarepta Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics by 42.6% in the 1st quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 479 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. Finally, Machina Capital S.A.S. acquired a new position in Sarepta Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $94,000. 91.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Sarepta Therapeutics alerts:

Insider Activity at Sarepta Therapeutics

In other news, Director Michael Andrew Chambers bought 9,979 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $109.47 per share, for a total transaction of $1,092,401.13. Following the purchase, the director now owns 246,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,038,652.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 7.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Sarepta Therapeutics Stock Up 0.3 %

Sarepta Therapeutics stock opened at $78.01 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.96 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $114.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $118.02. The company has a current ratio of 4.96, a quick ratio of 4.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $55.25 and a 1-year high of $159.89.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The biotechnology company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.63) by $2.00. The business had revenue of $331.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $285.33 million. Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 62.52% and a negative return on equity of 49.08%. Sarepta Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($2.94) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. will post -9.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on SRPT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $211.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $185.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $183.00 to $146.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sarepta Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $149.55.

Get Our Latest Research Report on SRPT

Sarepta Therapeutics Profile

(Free Report)

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-targeted therapeutics, gene therapies, and other genetic therapeutic modalities for the treatment of rare diseases. It offers EXONDYS 51 injection to treat duchenne muscular dystrophy (duchenne) in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 51 skipping; VYONDYS 53 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 53 skipping; and AMONDYS 45 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SRPT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sarepta Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sarepta Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.