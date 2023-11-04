Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) Shares Gap Down After Analyst Downgrade

Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Friday after Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price target on the stock from $150.00 to $130.00. The stock had previously closed at $89.50, but opened at $86.33. Rosenblatt Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock. Skyworks Solutions shares last traded at $88.69, with a volume of 337,898 shares traded.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on SWKS. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Skyworks Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $135.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $125.00 to $122.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $125.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $115.81.

In related news, Director Kevin L. Beebe sold 4,851 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.97, for a total value of $504,358.47. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 51,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,391,364.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other Skyworks Solutions news, CFO Kris Sennesael sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.28, for a total transaction of $4,251,200.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 87,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,333,828.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Kevin L. Beebe sold 4,851 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.97, for a total transaction of $504,358.47. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 51,855 shares in the company, valued at $5,391,364.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 58,962 shares of company stock valued at $6,225,401. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SWKS. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC increased its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 0.6% during the second quarter. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC now owns 15,595 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,726,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Unison Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 0.6% during the second quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 16,789 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,858,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Eukles Asset Management increased its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 0.5% during the second quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 20,640 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,285,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 4.7% during the second quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 2,083 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle West Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 4.2% during the second quarter. Pinnacle West Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,460 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. 81.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $97.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $103.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.03, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 3.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 23.89% and a net margin of 20.97%. The company’s revenue was down 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.12 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 7.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 21st will be given a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.99%. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.91%.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, clocks and timings, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

