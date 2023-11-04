Smart Metering Systems (LON:SMS) Stock Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $634.52

Smart Metering Systems plc (LON:SMS – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 634.52 ($7.72) and traded as high as GBX 656 ($7.98). Smart Metering Systems shares last traded at GBX 643 ($7.82), with a volume of 72,457 shares changing hands.

Smart Metering Systems Stock Down 0.9 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.30, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market cap of £857.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5,845.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.42. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 634.52 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 700.96.

Smart Metering Systems Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 4th will be paid a GBX 8.32 ($0.10) dividend. This is a positive change from Smart Metering Systems’s previous dividend of $7.56. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 4th. This represents a yield of 1.24%. Smart Metering Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27,272.73%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Smart Metering Systems

Smart Metering Systems Company Profile

In related news, insider Tim Mortlock bought 8,169 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 612 ($7.45) per share, with a total value of £49,994.28 ($60,835.09). Insiders own 8.87% of the company’s stock.

Smart Metering Systems plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated energy infrastructure company in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Asset Management, Asset Installation, and Energy Management. The company owns, installs, and manages carbon reduction assets. It also engages in the regulated management of gas meters, electric meters, and ADM devices.

