Stella-Jones Inc. (TSE:SJ) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Stella-Jones Inc. (TSE:SJ – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the five ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$78.43.

SJ has been the subject of several recent research reports. Acumen Capital upped their price target on Stella-Jones from C$72.00 to C$80.00 in a report on Thursday, August 10th. National Bankshares raised Stella-Jones from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from C$73.00 to C$83.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Desjardins set a C$82.00 target price on Stella-Jones and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. TD Securities upped their target price on Stella-Jones from C$78.00 to C$83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Stella-Jones from C$79.00 to C$77.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th.

Get Stella-Jones alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Stella-Jones

Insider Activity

Stella-Jones Trading Up 0.4 %

In other Stella-Jones news, Director Ian Jones sold 400 shares of Stella-Jones stock in a transaction on Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$65.71, for a total value of C$26,284.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$6,571. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of SJ stock opened at C$74.59 on Friday. The company has a market cap of C$4.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.84, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$67.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$64.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.25, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 4.59. Stella-Jones has a fifty-two week low of C$40.65 and a fifty-two week high of C$75.37.

Stella-Jones (TSE:SJ – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported C$1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.56 by C$0.16. The business had revenue of C$972.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$953.20 million. Stella-Jones had a return on equity of 16.76% and a net margin of 8.18%. Research analysts forecast that Stella-Jones will post 5.317716 earnings per share for the current year.

Stella-Jones Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th were paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 1st. Stella-Jones’s payout ratio is presently 20.77%.

Stella-Jones Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Stella-Jones Inc produces and markets pressure-treated wood products in Canada and the United States. It offers railway ties and timbers for commercial railroad operators; and wood utility poles for electrical utilities and telecommunication companies. The company also provides residential lumber and accessories to retailers for outdoor applications; industrial products, include wood for railway bridges and crossings, marine and foundation pilings, construction timbers, and coal tar-based products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Stella-Jones Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stella-Jones and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.