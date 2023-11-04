Stifel Nicolaus Lowers Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH) Price Target to $65.00

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH – Get Free Report) had its price objective cut by Stifel Nicolaus from $104.00 to $65.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target suggests a potential upside of 10.69% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. William Blair started coverage on Bio-Techne in a research note on Monday, August 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded Bio-Techne from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Citigroup cut their target price on Bio-Techne from $100.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of Bio-Techne in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Bio-Techne from $85.00 to $83.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.80.

Shares of TECH opened at $58.72 on Thursday. Bio-Techne has a 12 month low of $51.79 and a 12 month high of $90.63. The company has a market cap of $9.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.63, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $68.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 4.63 and a quick ratio of 3.50.

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.07. Bio-Techne had a return on equity of 14.89% and a net margin of 21.57%. The company had revenue of $301.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $304.71 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Bio-Techne will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Roeland Nusse sold 8,939 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.32, for a total value of $717,980.48. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 51,872 shares in the company, valued at $4,166,359.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 4.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. SteelPeak Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Bio-Techne in the 3rd quarter worth $204,000. Machina Capital S.A.S. purchased a new stake in shares of Bio-Techne during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $281,000. Lmcg Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Bio-Techne by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Lmcg Investments LLC now owns 23,768 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,618,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Bio-Techne during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,041,000. Finally, Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Bio-Techne by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,676 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $318,000 after buying an additional 501 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.64% of the company’s stock.

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells life science reagents, instruments, and services for the research and clinical diagnostic markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Middle East, and Africa, Greater China, rest of Asia-Pacific, and internationally.

