Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of Invesco Solar ETF Call Options (NYSEARCA:TAN)

Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN – Get Free Report) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Friday. Stock traders purchased 9,484 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 127% compared to the average volume of 4,177 call options.

TAN stock opened at $44.74 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.11 and a beta of 1.36. Invesco Solar ETF has a 12-month low of $40.74 and a 12-month high of $84.18. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.85.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco Solar ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its stake in Invesco Solar ETF by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 5,534 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $404,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont increased its position in shares of Invesco Solar ETF by 0.5% during the second quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 35,758 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,554,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Invesco Solar ETF by 1.2% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 14,398 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,060,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco Solar ETF by 2.9% during the first quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 6,099 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $473,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Asset Strategies Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco Solar ETF by 6.3% during the first quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 3,192 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco Solar ETF Company Profile

Guggenheim Solar ETF, formerly Claymore/MAC Global Solar Energy Index ETF, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance of an equity index called the MAC Global Solar Energy Index (the Index). The Index consists of approximately 25 stocks selected based on the relative importance of solar power within the Company’s business model, as determined by MAC Indexing LLC (the Index Provider).

