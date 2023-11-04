Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund Put Options (NYSEARCA:XLRE)

Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLRE – Get Free Report) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Friday. Stock investors purchased 2,885 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 145% compared to the average daily volume of 1,179 put options.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund by 123,002.8% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,254,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $969,565,000 after acquiring an additional 26,232,802 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,740,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,979,000 after purchasing an additional 706,230 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund by 19.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,277,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,053,000 after purchasing an additional 372,564 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund by 2.8% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,976,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,878,000 after purchasing an additional 54,618 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund by 3.1% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,550,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,952,000 after purchasing an additional 46,743 shares during the period.

Get Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund alerts:

Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund Stock Up 2.4 %

NYSEARCA XLRE opened at $35.11 on Friday. Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund has a fifty-two week low of $31.99 and a fifty-two week high of $42.21. The stock has a market cap of $4.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.42 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a fifty day moving average of $34.75 and a 200-day moving average of $36.34.

About Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund

The Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLRE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Real Estate Select Sector index, a market-cap-weighted index of REITs and real estate stocks, excluding mortgage REITs, from the S&P 500. XLRE was launched on Oct 7, 2015 and is managed by State Street.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.