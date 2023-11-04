TCL Electronics (OTCMKTS:TCLHF) and Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO) Critical Survey

TCL Electronics (OTCMKTS:TCLHF – Get Free Report) and Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, risk, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares TCL Electronics and Sonos’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TCL Electronics N/A N/A N/A Sonos -2.59% -2.77% -1.47%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

1.8% of TCL Electronics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 84.3% of Sonos shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.1% of Sonos shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TCL Electronics 0 0 0 0 N/A Sonos 0 1 3 0 2.75

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for TCL Electronics and Sonos, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sonos has a consensus price target of $20.80, suggesting a potential upside of 83.42%. Given Sonos’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Sonos is more favorable than TCL Electronics.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares TCL Electronics and Sonos’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TCL Electronics N/A N/A N/A $0.05 6.78 Sonos $1.75 billion 0.83 $67.38 million ($0.35) -32.40

Sonos has higher revenue and earnings than TCL Electronics. Sonos is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than TCL Electronics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

About TCL Electronics



TCL Electronics Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, operates as a consumer electronics company in the People's Republic of China, Europe, North America, and internationally. It operates in five segments: Smart Screen; Internet Business; Smart Mobile, Connective Devices and Service; All-Category Marketing; and Smart Commercial Display, Smart Home, Photovoltaic and Other Businesses. The company manufactures and sells television sets, smartphones, smart connective devices, smart commercial display and smart home products, and photovoltaic equipment. It also engages in membership cards, video-on-demand, advertising, vertical application, and other businesses. In addition, the company distributes TCL branded air conditioners, refrigerators and washing machines, and other household appliances. Further, it is involved in trading TV products and components, and white goods; research and development of software on smart TV devices, and mobile devices; operation of the Internet platform; and distribution of mobile devices and components. The company was formerly known as TCL Multimedia Technology Holdings Limited and changed its name to TCL Electronics Holdings Limited in June 2018. The company is based in Sha Tin, Hong Kong. TCL Electronics Holdings Limited is a subsidiary of TCL Technology Group Corporation.

About Sonos



Sonos, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells multi-room audio products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides wireless speakers, home theater speakers, components, and accessories. It offers its products through approximately 10,000 third-party retail stores, including custom installers of home audio systems; and e-commerce retailers, as well as through its Website sonos.com. The company was formerly known as Rincon Audio, Inc. and changed its name to Sonos, Inc. in May 2004. Sonos, Inc. was incorporated in 2002 and is headquartered in Santa Barbara, California.

