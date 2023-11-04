Tecnoglass (TGLS) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Tecnoglass (NASDAQ:TGLS – Get Free Report) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Monday, November 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.97 per share for the quarter. Tecnoglass has set its FY 2023 guidance at EPS.Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Tecnoglass (NASDAQ:TGLS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $225.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $209.22 million. Tecnoglass had a return on equity of 53.20% and a net margin of 24.07%. The firm’s revenue was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.69 EPS. On average, analysts expect Tecnoglass to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Tecnoglass alerts:

Tecnoglass Price Performance

Shares of TGLS opened at $34.26 on Friday. Tecnoglass has a 12 month low of $23.70 and a 12 month high of $54.40. The company has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.06 and a beta of 1.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $34.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.56.

Tecnoglass Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th were paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. Tecnoglass’s payout ratio is 8.47%.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Tecnoglass in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Get Our Latest Report on TGLS

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TGLS. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Tecnoglass by 2.9% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tecnoglass by 0.3% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 102,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,305,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Tecnoglass by 269.9% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 475 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Tecnoglass by 1.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 50,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,102,000 after buying an additional 514 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its holdings in shares of Tecnoglass by 10.4% in the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 7,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 685 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 23.64% of the company’s stock.

About Tecnoglass

(Get Free Report)

Tecnoglass Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, produces, markets, and installs architectural systems for the commercial and residential construction industries in Colombia, the United States, Panama, and internationally. The company offers low emissivity, laminated/thermo-laminated, thermo-acoustic, tempered, silk-screened, curved, and digital print glass products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tecnoglass Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tecnoglass and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.