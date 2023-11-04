Telephone and Data Systems (NYSE:TDS) Shares Gap Down Following Weak Earnings

Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Friday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $19.04, but opened at $18.02. Telephone and Data Systems shares last traded at $19.65, with a volume of 122,083 shares trading hands.

The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. Telephone and Data Systems had a negative net margin of 0.53% and a negative return on equity of 0.51%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.22) EPS.

Telephone and Data Systems Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.185 per share. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. Telephone and Data Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -87.06%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TDS has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Telephone and Data Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Telephone and Data Systems from $16.00 to $23.00 in a report on Friday, August 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Telephone and Data Systems from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, September 11th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Telephone and Data Systems in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.33.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Telephone and Data Systems

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Telephone and Data Systems by 24.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,495,659 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $284,890,000 after purchasing an additional 3,981,000 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Telephone and Data Systems by 3.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,393,332 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $143,147,000 after buying an additional 519,784 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Telephone and Data Systems by 1.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,889,657 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $165,266,000 after buying an additional 180,301 shares during the last quarter. Private Management Group Inc. lifted its stake in Telephone and Data Systems by 1.2% in the first quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 3,336,761 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $35,069,000 after buying an additional 38,787 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its stake in Telephone and Data Systems by 1.9% in the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 2,461,000 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $25,865,000 after buying an additional 45,500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.40% of the company’s stock.

Telephone and Data Systems Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.65. The company has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a PE ratio of -22.88 and a beta of 0.90.

About Telephone and Data Systems

Telephone and Data Systems, Inc, a telecommunications company, provides communications services in the United States. It operates through two segments: UScellular and TDS Telecom. The company offers wireless solutions to consumers, and business and government customers, including a suite of connected Internet of things (IoT) solutions, and software applications for monitor and control, business automation/operations, communication, fleet and asset management, smart water solutions, private cellular networks and custom, and end-to-end IoT solutions; wireless priority services and quality priority and preemption options; smartphones and other handsets, tablets, wearables, mobile hotspots, fixed wireless home internet, and IoT devices; and accessories, such as cases, screen protectors, chargers, and memory cards, as well as consumer electronics, including audio, home automation and networking products.

