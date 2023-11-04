Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) PT Lowered to $50.00

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB – Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by stock analysts at Wedbush from $55.00 to $50.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Wedbush’s price objective points to a potential upside of 34.77% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on TENB. UBS Group began coverage on Tenable in a report on Thursday, July 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Tenable in a report on Friday, September 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on Tenable from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 8th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on Tenable in a report on Monday, September 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Tenable from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tenable has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $51.38.

TENB opened at $37.10 on Thursday. Tenable has a fifty-two week low of $33.77 and a fifty-two week high of $49.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $43.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.66. The company has a market capitalization of $4.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -54.56 and a beta of 1.15.

In other news, COO Mark C. Thurmond sold 2,195 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.44, for a total transaction of $97,545.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 47,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,111,344.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Amit Yoran sold 4,799 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.44, for a total value of $213,267.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 255,839 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,369,485.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Mark C. Thurmond sold 2,195 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.44, for a total value of $97,545.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 47,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,111,344.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 65,078 shares of company stock valued at $2,959,500. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TENB. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Tenable during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Tenable by 81.0% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 791 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tenable during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Tenable in the 1st quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Tenable in the 1st quarter valued at $94,000. 88.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tenable Holdings, Inc provides cyber exposure solutions for in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. Its platforms include Tenable.io, a cloud-delivered software as a service that provides organizations with a risk-based view of traditional and modern attack surfaces; Tenable.cs, a cloud-native cloud security solutions for security teams to continuously assess the security posture; Tenable.io Web Application Scanning, which provides scanning for modern web applications; Tenable Lumin Exposure View, a measurement tool; and Tenable.asm, an external attack surface management solution.

