TG Therapeutics’ (TGTX) Buy Rating Reiterated at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group reiterated their buy rating on shares of TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX – Free Report) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a $23.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on TGTX. StockNews.com raised shares of TG Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded TG Therapeutics from a sell rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price target for the company from $16.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and set a $41.00 price objective on shares of TG Therapeutics in a report on Monday, September 18th. B. Riley cut their price objective on TG Therapeutics from $32.00 to $24.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on TG Therapeutics from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $22.25.

NASDAQ TGTX opened at $11.06 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of -39.50 and a beta of 2.10. TG Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $5.16 and a 12-month high of $35.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $8.79 and its 200-day moving average is $17.85. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42.

TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.44. TG Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 13.65% and a negative return on equity of 61.45%. The business had revenue of $165.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.91 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.26) earnings per share. TG Therapeutics’s revenue was up 17538.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that TG Therapeutics will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Michael S. Weiss acquired 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.13 per share, with a total value of $1,013,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,073,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $122,299,702.73. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 9.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Darwin Global Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in TG Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $157,187,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of TG Therapeutics by 47.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,235,263 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $60,500,000 after acquiring an additional 4,606,679 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TG Therapeutics by 13.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,746,392 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $87,299,000 after purchasing an additional 1,725,560 shares during the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of TG Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,380,000. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in TG Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $13,428,000. 57.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TG Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for B-cell diseases. It provides BRIUMVI, an anti-CD20 monoclonal antibody for the treatment of adult patients with relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis (RMS), including clinically isolated syndrome, relapsing-remitting disease, and active secondary progressive disease in adults.

