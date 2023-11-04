The Goldman Sachs Group Lowers Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) Price Target to $98.00

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Free Report) had its price target dropped by equities research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $114.00 to $98.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 78.67% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Incyte from $74.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $91.00 price target on shares of Incyte in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $93.00 price target on shares of Incyte in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Incyte from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Incyte from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Incyte currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $81.78.

Incyte stock opened at $54.85 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $59.18 and its 200 day moving average is $62.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.91 and a quick ratio of 3.78. The firm has a market cap of $12.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.72. Incyte has a one year low of $50.27 and a one year high of $86.29.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $954.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $920.18 million. Incyte had a return on equity of 11.21% and a net margin of 11.78%. As a group, research analysts expect that Incyte will post 2.99 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Incyte by 117.4% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,682,752 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $610,164,000 after acquiring an additional 4,148,559 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Incyte by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,882,396 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,486,679,000 after purchasing an additional 3,246,531 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Incyte during the 4th quarter worth about $125,169,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in Incyte by 31,943.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,472,398 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $91,657,000 after purchasing an additional 1,467,803 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its holdings in Incyte by 168.8% during the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 2,216,141 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $160,161,000 after purchasing an additional 1,391,714 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.61% of the company’s stock.

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for hematology/oncology, and inflammation and autoimmunity areas in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. The company offers JAKAFI (ruxolitinib), for the treatment of adults with intermediate or high-risk myelofibrosis; MONJUVI (tafasitamab-cxix)/MINJUVI (tafasitamab), for the treatment of adult patients with relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; PEMAZYRE (pemigatinib), a fibroblast growth factor receptor kinase inhibitor that act as oncogenic drivers in various liquid and solid tumor types; and ICLUSIG, a kinase inhibitor to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

