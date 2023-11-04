The Goldman Sachs Group Lowers Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) Price Target to $58.00

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Free Report) had its target price decreased by equities research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $66.00 to $58.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 36.76% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Trimble from $56.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Raymond James raised Trimble from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, September 29th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Trimble from $51.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com raised Trimble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.86.

Trimble Stock Performance

Shares of TRMB stock opened at $42.41 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.53. The business’s 50 day moving average is $50.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Trimble has a 12-month low of $39.57 and a 12-month high of $62.40.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $993.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $979.08 million. Trimble had a return on equity of 12.87% and a net margin of 8.97%. Analysts expect that Trimble will post 2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Trimble

In related news, CEO Robert G. Painter sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $165,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 212,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,679,580. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Peter Large sold 1,020 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total value of $54,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $110,028. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert G. Painter sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $165,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 212,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,679,580. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 10,040 shares of company stock valued at $528,745. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its position in Trimble by 93.2% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 485 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in Trimble by 798.1% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 467 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in Trimble by 73.0% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 666 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in Trimble in the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Trimble in the second quarter worth approximately $53,000. 90.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Trimble Company Profile

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company's Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; software for 3D design and data sharing; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; program management solutions for construction owners; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; enterprise resource planning, project management, and project collaboration solutions; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; and applications for sub-contractors and trades.

See Also

