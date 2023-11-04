The RMR Group (NASDAQ:RMR) Stock Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $24.13

The RMR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:RMR – Get Free Report) shares passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $24.13 and traded as low as $23.51. The RMR Group shares last traded at $23.76, with a volume of 79,106 shares traded.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RMR has been the topic of several recent research reports. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 price target on shares of The RMR Group in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of The RMR Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

The RMR Group Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $751.05 million, a P/E ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 1.41. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $24.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.53.

The RMR Group (NASDAQ:RMR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $280.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $220.13 million. The RMR Group had a net margin of 6.26% and a return on equity of 8.78%. Analysts predict that The RMR Group Inc. will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The RMR Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 16th. Investors of record on Monday, October 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 20th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.73%. The RMR Group’s payout ratio is 43.36%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On The RMR Group

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of The RMR Group by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,341,719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $72,827,000 after buying an additional 19,870 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of The RMR Group by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,478,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,019,000 after buying an additional 104,710 shares in the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of The RMR Group by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 1,054,755 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,439,000 after buying an additional 82,470 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of The RMR Group by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 528,989 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,881,000 after buying an additional 4,328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP grew its stake in shares of The RMR Group by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 437,401 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,135,000 after buying an additional 38,663 shares in the last quarter. 38.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The RMR Group Company Profile

The RMR Group Inc, through its subsidiary, The RMR Group LLC, provides business and property management services in the United States. The company offers management services to its four publicly traded real estate investment trusts and three real estate operating companies. It also provides investment advisory and administrative services.

Featured Articles

