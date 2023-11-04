The Walt Disney Company to Post FY2023 Earnings of $3.56 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts (NYSE:DIS)

The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp decreased their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of Walt Disney in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 1st. KeyCorp analyst B. Nispel now expects that the entertainment giant will earn $3.56 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $3.72. The consensus estimate for Walt Disney’s current full-year earnings is $3.65 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Walt Disney’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.60 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $1.06 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.08 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.28 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.85 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $4.28 EPS.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The entertainment giant reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.04. Walt Disney had a net margin of 2.56% and a return on equity of 6.45%. The company had revenue of $22.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.09 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of Walt Disney from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $113.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 24th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $122.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $104.00 to $103.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Friday, October 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Walt Disney presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.40.

Shares of NYSE:DIS opened at $85.07 on Friday. Walt Disney has a 52-week low of $78.73 and a 52-week high of $118.18. The company has a market capitalization of $155.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $88.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Markel Corp grew its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 2.3% during the first quarter. Markel Corp now owns 1,922,665 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $263,713,000 after buying an additional 42,500 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. grew its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 3.4% during the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 9,624 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,320,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. United Bank grew its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 8.7% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 9,949 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,365,000 after buying an additional 794 shares during the last quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 4.6% during the first quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 24,918 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $3,418,000 after buying an additional 1,094 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 0.6% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 828,308 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $113,611,000 after buying an additional 4,722 shares during the last quarter. 61.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces films under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

