Thomson Reuters Co. (TSE:TRI) to Post FY2023 Earnings of $4.80 Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts

Thomson Reuters Co. (TSE:TRI – Free Report) (NYSE:TRI) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial upped their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for Thomson Reuters in a research note issued on Wednesday, November 1st. National Bank Financial analyst A. Shine now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $4.80 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $4.53. The consensus estimate for Thomson Reuters’ current full-year earnings is $4.99 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Thomson Reuters’ FY2024 earnings at $5.09 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $5.99 EPS.

TRI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Thomson Reuters from C$145.00 to C$150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Thomson Reuters from C$136.00 to C$133.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Thomson Reuters from C$222.00 to C$195.00 in a research report on Thursday. National Bankshares reduced their price objective on Thomson Reuters from C$186.00 to C$180.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Thomson Reuters from C$192.00 to C$201.00 in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Thomson Reuters presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$175.71.

TSE TRI opened at C$174.24 on Friday. The company has a market cap of C$79.33 billion, a PE ratio of 29.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.34. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$171.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$172.16. Thomson Reuters has a 1-year low of C$140.88 and a 1-year high of C$185.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.88, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

Thomson Reuters (TSE:TRI – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TRI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported C$1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$1.04 by C$0.09. The business had revenue of C$2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$2.24 billion. Thomson Reuters had a return on equity of 16.86% and a net margin of 31.17%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 16th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 15th. This is a boost from Thomson Reuters’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. Thomson Reuters’s payout ratio is presently 44.50%.

In other news, Senior Officer David Franklin Wong sold 600 shares of Thomson Reuters stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$126.25, for a total value of C$75,750.00. Insiders own 66.58% of the company’s stock.

Thomson Reuters Corporation engages in the provision of business information services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics to law firms and governments.

