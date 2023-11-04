Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) PT Lowered to $130.00 at Morgan Stanley

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI – Get Free Report) (TSE:TRI) had its target price decreased by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $135.00 to $130.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target indicates a potential upside of 2.00% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Thomson Reuters from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $135.00 to $139.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Thomson Reuters from $135.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of Thomson Reuters from $131.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of Thomson Reuters from $145.00 to $142.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Thomson Reuters from $192.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $147.85.

Shares of NYSE TRI opened at $127.45 on Thursday. Thomson Reuters has a 12-month low of $104.14 and a 12-month high of $138.85. The company has a market capitalization of $58.04 billion, a PE ratio of 25.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $125.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $127.84.

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI – Get Free Report) (TSE:TRI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The business services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. Thomson Reuters had a net margin of 34.09% and a return on equity of 12.86%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Thomson Reuters will post 3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Thomson Reuters in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Thomson Reuters by 134.9% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 195 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Thomson Reuters in the third quarter valued at $28,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Thomson Reuters by 246.7% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 735 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares during the period. Finally, CGC Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Thomson Reuters in the second quarter valued at $43,000. 17.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Thomson Reuters Corporation engages in the provision of business information services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics to law firms and governments.

