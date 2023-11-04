Traders Buy High Volume of ProShares UltraPro Russell2000 Call Options (NYSEARCA:URTY)

ProShares UltraPro Russell2000 (NYSEARCA:URTY – Get Free Report) saw unusually large options trading activity on Friday. Stock investors bought 2,467 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 74% compared to the average volume of 1,415 call options.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in URTY. Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its holdings in ProShares UltraPro Russell2000 by 4.0% in the first quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 68,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,593,000 after acquiring an additional 2,616 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in ProShares UltraPro Russell2000 by 110.1% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 1,366 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in ProShares UltraPro Russell2000 by 58.3% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. Simplex Trading LLC bought a new stake in ProShares UltraPro Russell2000 in the third quarter valued at $88,000. Finally, Millington Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in ProShares UltraPro Russell2000 by 8.3% in the third quarter. Millington Financial Advisors LLC now owns 10,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,000 after acquiring an additional 828 shares in the last quarter.

ProShares UltraPro Russell2000 Stock Up 8.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA URTY opened at $31.62 on Friday. ProShares UltraPro Russell2000 has a 52 week low of $25.36 and a 52 week high of $54.68. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $33.59 and its 200 day moving average is $37.64.

About ProShares UltraPro Russell2000

The ProShares UltraPro Russell2000 (URTY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 index. The fund provides 3x leveraged exposure to a market-cap-weighted index of US small-cap companies. URTY was launched on Feb 11, 2010 and is managed by ProShares.

