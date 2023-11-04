Traders Buy Large Volume of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF Put Options (NYSEARCA:XHB)

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB – Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Friday. Investors acquired 36,990 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 93% compared to the average daily volume of 19,161 put options.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 784.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,237,471 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $83,851,000 after buying an additional 1,097,591 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its position in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 150.6% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,550,286 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $105,048,000 after buying an additional 931,588 shares during the last quarter. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. bought a new position in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,496,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 15,857.2% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 307,655 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $24,705,000 after buying an additional 305,727 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia bought a new position in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $22,506,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:XHB opened at $77.45 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $76.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.70. SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF has a twelve month low of $54.85 and a twelve month high of $85.13. The company has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.34 and a beta of 1.32.

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index. The S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index represents the homebuilding sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

