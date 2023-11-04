Transcat, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNS) Expected to Post Q3 2024 Earnings of $0.25 Per Share

Transcat, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNS – Free Report) – Northland Capmk decreased their Q3 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Transcat in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, November 1st. Northland Capmk analyst E. Jackson now anticipates that the scientific and technical instruments company will earn $0.25 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.38. The consensus estimate for Transcat’s current full-year earnings is $1.60 per share. Northland Capmk also issued estimates for Transcat’s FY2024 earnings at $1.24 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $1.77 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $1.93 EPS, FY2027 earnings at $2.18 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $2.49 EPS.

Get Transcat alerts:

Several other research firms have also issued reports on TRNS. StockNews.com began coverage on Transcat in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer began coverage on Transcat in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Craig Hallum increased their target price on Transcat from $103.00 to $112.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. HC Wainwright increased their target price on Transcat from $106.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet lowered Transcat from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $106.80.

Transcat Trading Down 2.7 %

Shares of Transcat stock opened at $86.61 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market cap of $690.28 million, a P/E ratio of 76.65 and a beta of 0.66. The business’s 50 day moving average is $99.04 and its 200-day moving average is $91.37. Transcat has a 12-month low of $65.60 and a 12-month high of $115.41.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Transcat

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Transcat by 137.9% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 345 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in Transcat during the first quarter worth $30,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Transcat by 162.3% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,626 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 1,006 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Transcat by 533.1% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,912 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 1,610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in Transcat during the second quarter worth $172,000. 89.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Transcat news, insider Scott Deverell sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.66, for a total value of $101,660.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $171,297.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Transcat news, insider Scott Deverell sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.66, for a total value of $101,660.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $171,297.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Charles P. Hadeed sold 5,813 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.58, for a total value of $590,484.54. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,701 shares in the company, valued at $2,305,967.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Transcat Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Transcat, Inc provides calibration and laboratory instrument services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Service and Distribution. The Service segment offers calibration, repair, inspection, analytical qualification, preventative maintenance, consulting, and other related services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Transcat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Transcat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.