Transcat, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNS) Expected to Post Q3 2024 Earnings of $0.25 Per Share

Transcat, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNS – Free Report) – Northland Capmk decreased their Q3 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Transcat in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, November 1st. Northland Capmk analyst E. Jackson now anticipates that the scientific and technical instruments company will earn $0.25 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.38. The consensus estimate for Transcat’s current full-year earnings is $1.60 per share. Northland Capmk also issued estimates for Transcat’s FY2024 earnings at $1.24 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $1.77 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $1.93 EPS, FY2027 earnings at $2.18 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $2.49 EPS.
Several other research firms have also issued reports on TRNS. StockNews.com began coverage on Transcat in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer began coverage on Transcat in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Craig Hallum increased their target price on Transcat from $103.00 to $112.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. HC Wainwright increased their target price on Transcat from $106.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet lowered Transcat from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $106.80.
Transcat Trading Down 2.7 %
Shares of Transcat stock opened at $86.61 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market cap of $690.28 million, a P/E ratio of 76.65 and a beta of 0.66. The business’s 50 day moving average is $99.04 and its 200-day moving average is $91.37. Transcat has a 12-month low of $65.60 and a 12-month high of $115.41.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Transcat
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Transcat by 137.9% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 345 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in Transcat during the first quarter worth $30,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Transcat by 162.3% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,626 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 1,006 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Transcat by 533.1% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,912 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 1,610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in Transcat during the second quarter worth $172,000. 89.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other Transcat news, insider Scott Deverell sold 1,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.66, for a total value of $101,660.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,685 shares of the company's stock, valued at $171,297.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Charles P. Hadeed sold 5,813 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.58, for a total value of $590,484.54. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,701 shares in the company, valued at $2,305,967.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Transcat Company Profile
Transcat, Inc provides calibration and laboratory instrument services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Service and Distribution. The Service segment offers calibration, repair, inspection, analytical qualification, preventative maintenance, consulting, and other related services.
