Tripadvisor (TRIP) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

Tripadvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP – Get Free Report) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, November 6th. Analysts expect Tripadvisor to post earnings of $0.48 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Tripadvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The travel company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $494.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $474.01 million. Tripadvisor had a positive return on equity of 4.87% and a negative net margin of 1.61%. On average, analysts expect Tripadvisor to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

TRIP opened at $15.75 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -78.75 and a beta of 1.43. Tripadvisor has a 52 week low of $14.15 and a 52 week high of $27.30. The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tripadvisor by 5.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,271,438 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $226,794,000 after acquiring an additional 563,983 shares during the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Tripadvisor by 23.7% in the first quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 7,822,394 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $155,353,000 after acquiring an additional 1,498,893 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Tripadvisor by 0.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,877,634 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $47,452,000 after acquiring an additional 23,849 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Tripadvisor by 20.1% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,110,025 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $41,903,000 after acquiring an additional 353,021 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tripadvisor by 11.5% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,892,643 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $37,209,000 after acquiring an additional 195,490 shares during the last quarter. 74.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TRIP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Tripadvisor from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Tripadvisor from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Tripadvisor in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Tripadvisor from $26.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on Tripadvisor from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.75.

TripAdvisor, Inc operates as an online travel company, primarily engages in the provision of travel guidance products and services worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Tripadvisor Core, Viator, and TheFork. The Tripadvisor Core segment offers travel guidance platforms for travelers to discover, generate, and share authentic user-generated content in the form of ratings and reviews for destinations, points-of-interest, experiences, accommodations, restaurants, and cruises.

